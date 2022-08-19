Eva Mae Munsell Tharp, 94, of Bardwell died on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at Countryside Center in Bardwell.

She was born in Bardwell on Jan. 7, 1928, to the late Lute and Della Munsell. She was a pottery worker for Deena Lamp Factory and a homemaker. Eva loved working in her yard and growing roses and working at Edwards Strawberry Farm.

Service information

Aug 22
Funeral Ceremony
Monday, August 22, 2022
12:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell
41 US Hwy 51 North
Bardwell, KY 42023
Aug 22
Visitation
Monday, August 22, 2022
10:00AM-12:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell
41 US Hwy 51 North
Bardwell, KY 42023
