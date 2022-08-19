Eva Mae Munsell Tharp, 94, of Bardwell died on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at Countryside Center in Bardwell.
She was born in Bardwell on Jan. 7, 1928, to the late Lute and Della Munsell. She was a pottery worker for Deena Lamp Factory and a homemaker. Eva loved working in her yard and growing roses and working at Edwards Strawberry Farm.
Eva is survived by three grandchildren, Andrea Swain of Vienna, Illinois, Shelly Cornett of Cunningham and Justin Tharp (Maria) of Paducah; her daughter-in-law, Linda Tharp; and three great-grandchildren, Jaden Cornett, Jude Tharp and Baylee Tharp.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Arnie Tharp; two sons, Larry Tharp and Joseph Hayden Tharp; four sisters, Ida Rhea Wilson, Alice Louise Polivick, Minnie Beatrice Rambo and Geneva Munsell; and three brothers, Frates Mosby Munsell, Thomas Boyd Munsell and Marshall Hayden Munsell.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell with Rhea Bowles officiating. Burial will follow at Cunningham Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. service time on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to Cunningham Memorial Gardens, c/o Greg Teasley, 325 CR 1015, Cunningham, KY 42035 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
