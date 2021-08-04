Eva Lois Hill, 85, of Paducah, formerly of Almo Heights, passed away on Monday, August 2, 2021, at River Haven Nursing & Rehab in Paducah.
Eva Lois was born in Calloway County on Jan. 7, 1936, to the late Gideon Hill and Mary Ann Nanney Hill. She enjoyed spending time fishing, playing guitar and listening to country music. Eva was a big St. Louis Cardinals baseball and UK basketball fan. She was a member of Heartland Church, formerly Bible Baptist.
She is survived by her two daughters, Debra O’Malley and Lisa Hill; her son, Ronnie Dill, all of Paducah; 19 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, Daniel Waldrup; an infant son; a son-in-law, Russell O’Malley; her parents; three sisters, Lucille Peeler, Lottie Mae Duncan and Jewell Ross; and four brothers, Lilburn Hill, Milburn Hill, Arvin Hill and L.W. Hill.
A funeral service for Eva will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with her niece, Suzanne Craig-Tian, speaking and Dr. Nathan Joyce officiating. Burial will follow at Temple Hill in Almo.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
