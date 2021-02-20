BENTON — Eva Nadine Lofton, 81, of Benton, died on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at Marshall County Hospital.
She is survived by a daughter, Lisa Hale of Benton; three grandchildren, Stephanie Cheatham, Sara Whitfield and Shana McCoy; four great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Glendon Lofton; and a son, Timothy Lofton. Her parents were Hardie Weatherford and Eula (Jones) Weatherford.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at Marshall County Memory Gardens, with the Rev. Jeremy Short officiating. Interment will follow the service.
There will be no public visitation.
Collier Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling all arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.