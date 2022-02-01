Eva “Jean” Thetford (Wilson), 83, of Paducah went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.
Jean was retired from Paducah and Louisville Railroad where she worked as the president’s secretary. She was a member of Community Life Church and a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend.
Jean is survived by her husband of 31 years, Tom Thetford; one son, Greg Weaver (Rita); one granddaughter, Caitlin Dillman; three great-grandchildren Bentley Weaver-Francis, Caleb Dillman, and Anthony Dillman; one sister, Donna Brannam; three step-children, Tony Thetford (Suzie), Thom Thetford (Jennifer), and Kaye Thetford; step-grandchildren Zach Strahan, Laura Revolt (Jax), Kaytland MacDonald; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Lama Wilson; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; and her first husband, Dennis “Buddy” Weaver.
Per Jean’s wishes, she will be cremated; a Memorial Service is being held at 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Community Life Church in Paducah. Food will be provided.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsay Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
