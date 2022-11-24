Eva T. Jackson, 99, of Paducah, died Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, 7:30 a.m. at Life Care Center in La Center.
She was a lifelong member of Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Kevil where she served as church secretary, Sunday school teacher, church treasurer, member of the culinary committee and choir, and overseer of Oak Grove Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by three sisters and three brothers. Her parents Robert T. Jackson and Carrie Hughes Jackson.
Survivors include several cousins including Audra Lowery, Sandra Broady, Roy Lipscomb, and Ashlee James all of Paducah.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. James H. Vinson and Rev. Alvin Ware, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery.
Friends may call at the church on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour.
Pettus Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
