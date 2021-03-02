Eva Diane Brown, 69, of Paducah, died at 7:19 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
She was a member of New Greater Love Church and was previously employed as a LPN at Super Care Nursing Home.
She is survived by a daughter, Erica Brown; three grandchildren, DeVonte’ Brown, DeAnte’ Brown and Marthasia Brown, all of Paducah; 11 great-grandchildren; a nephew; and several cousins.
She was preceded in death by a sister and a brother. Her parents were Lavoid Brown and Mildred Eva Moore Brown.
Services will be at noon Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home with the Rev. Dennis Gray officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
