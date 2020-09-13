Eurie Walton Smith Jr., 95, of Paducah died at 2:18 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Western Kentucky Veterans Center in Hanson.
He retired as a supervisor at Union Carbide and was a retired Navy veteran where he served during World War II and the Korean War. He was of the Church of Christ faith.
He is survived by three daughters, Penny Lynn Martin of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Janis Ann Oakey of Harsen Island, Michigan and Robin Maria Sheppard of Reidland; nine grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Lee (Work) Smith, and his son, Eurie Walton Smith III.
There will be no services or visitation held at this time.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to one’s charity of choice. Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
