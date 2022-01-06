Eurah Nell Wurth, 82, of West Paducah, died Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at her home.
She retired from Amer-Source Drug Company. She was a member of St. John Catholic Church.
Survivors include one son, Darryl Wurth, of West Paducah; one sister, Carolyn Parrott, Mayfield; two grandsons, Brandon Wurth, of Eureka, Missouri, and Bradley Wurth, of Paducah.
Preceding in death was her husband, Martin Edward Wurth; one sister; and two brothers. Her parents were Jack Snelling and Sammy Snelling.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. John Catholic Church with Rev. Bruce Fogle officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery.
Friends may call 10-11 a.m. Friday at St. John Catholic Church.
Expression of sympathy may be made to St. John Catholic Church, 6705 Old U.S. Highway 45 So. Paducah, KY 42001.
Arrangements made by the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
You may share a Hug from Home, leave a message or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
