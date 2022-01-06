Eurah Nell Wurth, 82, of West Paducah, died Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at her home.

She retired from Amer-Source Drug Company. She was a member of St. John Catholic Church.

Survivors include one son, Darryl Wurth, of West Paducah; one sister, Carolyn Parrott, Mayfield; two grandsons, Brandon Wurth, of Eureka, Missouri, and Bradley Wurth, of Paducah.

Preceding in death was her husband, Martin Edward Wurth; one sister; and two brothers. Her parents were Jack Snelling and Sammy Snelling.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. John Catholic Church with Rev. Bruce Fogle officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery.

Friends may call 10-11 a.m. Friday at St. John Catholic Church.

Expression of sympathy may be made to St. John Catholic Church, 6705 Old U.S. Highway 45 So. Paducah, KY 42001.

Arrangements made by the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.

Service information

Jan 7
Funeral Ceremony
Friday, January 7, 2022
10:00AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
6705 Old Hwy 45 South
Paducah, KY 42003
Jan 7
Visitation
Friday, January 7, 2022
9:00AM-10:00AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
6705 Old Hwy 45 South
Paducah, KY 42003
