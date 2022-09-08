Eunice Elaine Ragsdale, 60, of Paducah, died at 12:40 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Riverhaven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was a member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, and formerly employed as a waitress at the former Whaler’s Catch Restaurant.
She is survived by one son, Richard Cleo Ragsdale, Jr. of Paducah; five grandchildren, Kannon Ragsdale, Aubrielle Ragsdale, Violet Ragsdale, Fancy Ragsdale and Sirr Richard Ragsdale, all of Paducah; one niece and several nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Cleo Ragsdale, Sr.; and one sister. Her parents were Conige and Charlene Gray Cawthon.
Funeral services have been scheduled at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home with Rev. Michael Wade officiating.
Friends may also call at the funeral home on Friday from 10 a.m. to the funeral hour.
All those in attendance are required to wear masks.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
