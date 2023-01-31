HIXON, Tenn. — Eunice Bengson Miles, 93, went home to be with Jesus on Jan. 23, 2023.
She was a beloved wife, sister, mother, aunt, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was especially proud that her entire family are Christians.
HIXON, Tenn. — Eunice Bengson Miles, 93, went home to be with Jesus on Jan. 23, 2023.
She was a beloved wife, sister, mother, aunt, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was especially proud that her entire family are Christians.
She was devoted to the Lord, her family, and her friends, as well as Christian music, poetry and literature. She was an accomplished pianist, and for over 40 years, she taught a Sunday School class, then volunteered her computer skills in the church office, hosted numerous Wycliffe missionaries in her home, enjoyed her Aquatics Group until she was 90, travelled extensively with her best friend, Nancy, and was an award-winning Southern cook.
Eunice was preceded in death by Robert, her husband of 50 years. She lived in Chicago, Illinois; Paducah, Kentucky; Ocala, Florida; and Hixson, Tennessee.
Survivors include her children, Stephen Miles, Martha (Mitch) DeZeeuw, Paul (Donna) Miles; her sister, Wilma DuBose; three grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Eunice’s life will begin at noon ET Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Abba’s House in Hixson, TN.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Wycliffe Bible Translators, PO Box 628200, Orlando, FL 32862.
Arrangements are by the North Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home, Crematory, and Florist, 5401 Highway 153, Hixson, TN 37343. Please share your thoughts and memories at www.chattanooganorthchapel.com.
