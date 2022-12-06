Eulonda Ruth Vandergriff, 78, of Paducah, died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.

She retired from Kroger as sales manager and was of the Baptist faith.

Service information

Dec 7
Visitation
Wednesday, December 7, 2022
9:00AM-10:30AM
Lindsey Funeral Home
226 North 4th Street
Paducah, KY 42001
Dec 7
Funeral Service
Wednesday, December 7, 2022
10:30AM
Lindsey Funeral Home
226 North 4th Street
Paducah, KY 42001
