METROPOLIS, Ill. — Eulean Baker, 99, of Metropolis, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Due to current health and safety directives, a private graveside will be held for Eulean in Metropolis Memorial Gardens with John Schneider officiating.
Mrs. Baker was a caregiver, member of First Baptist Church Metropolis and life member of Eastern Star.
Eulean is survived by her daughter, Judy Cain and husband Adrian; four grandchildren, Adrionna Cain-Couture (Paul), Shawn Cain, Carrie Ryberg (Jon) and Sam Baker; five great grandchildren, Matthew and Abigail O’ Keefe, Holdyn Ryberg, Robert and Evie Baker; one sister, Merna Shepler; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Nana (Throgmorton) Henson; husband, Robert C. Baker; one son, Charles L. Baker; four sisters, Alma Schneider, Lenoris Russell, Ellen Orr and Karen Henson; one brother, Jester Bryan Henson
Memorial contributions may be given in Eulean’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences may be left online at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com or cards may be directed to the funeral home at PO Box 760, Metropolis, IL 62960.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.