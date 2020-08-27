Eulah Mae Garnetta Dawson, 90, of Paducah, died at 12:05 a.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
She was a member of Burks Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, where she served with the Willing Workers and Stewardess Board.
She is survived by a sister, Irene Dawson Mayes of Toledo, Ohio; a niece, Rosa M. Scott of Paducah; a nephew, the Rev. Curtis Kittrell of Memphis, Tennessee; and several great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by four brothers and two sisters. Her parents were Garentte Dawson and Ruthie Neese Dawson.
Services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home with the Rev. Michael Pryor officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour Saturday at the funeral home.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.