KNIGHTDALE, N.C. — Eula Schnmaine Willis of Knightdale, North Carolina, departed this life on Friday, July 23, 2021.

Funeral Service will take place at noon Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Lea Funeral Home Chapel, Raleigh.

Friends may call from 11 — noon preceding the funeral service at the chapel.

Interment will be at Montlawn Memorial Park, Raleigh.

She is survived by daughters, Emily Kornegay (Paul) of Knightdale, and Yolanda Kizer (Don) of Georgia; 12 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces & nephews.

She is preceded in death by Anthony J. Willis “Tony”.

Arrangements by Lea Funeral Home, 919-231-1000, leafuneralhome.com.

