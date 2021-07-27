KNIGHTDALE, N.C. — Eula Schnmaine Willis of Knightdale, North Carolina, departed this life on Friday, July 23, 2021.
Funeral Service will take place at noon Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Lea Funeral Home Chapel, Raleigh.
Friends may call from 11 — noon preceding the funeral service at the chapel.
Interment will be at Montlawn Memorial Park, Raleigh.
She is survived by daughters, Emily Kornegay (Paul) of Knightdale, and Yolanda Kizer (Don) of Georgia; 12 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces & nephews.
She is preceded in death by Anthony J. Willis “Tony”.
Arrangements by Lea Funeral Home, 919-231-1000, leafuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.