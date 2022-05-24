CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Eula Mae Hamlet, 91, of Clarksville, died on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Ahava Healthcare of Clarksville. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith. She was a charter member of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church in Marshall County, Kentucky, and was formerly from Between-the -Rivers in Lyon County, Kentucky.
Surviving are son, Michael Hamlet of Clarksville, granddaughters, Katie Hamlet of Clarksville, Lauryn Hamlet of Clarksville; daughter-in-law, Karen Hamlet of Clarksville; four nieces and one nephew.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Wilson Hamlet; parents, John and Etta (Brooks) Culp; brother, Leonard Culp; sister, Audrey Culp Jones; and daughter, Joyce Ann Hamlet Shemwell.
A Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Collier Funeral Chapel with Joel Frizzell officiating.
Interment will follow in the Benton Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Collier Funeral Home.
