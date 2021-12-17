Eugenia Marie Johnson, 98, of Paducah, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loving family on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
Marie was born in Illinois on March 4, 1923 to the late Jack and Julia Cauhorn.
In 1941, she married Harvey M. Johnson. They had a daughter, Marietta (Johnson) Grissom, born on May 4, 1949. They were married 40 years until Harvey’s death in 1981.
Marie retired from the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant in 1990 after 38 years as a secretary. On Jan. 8, 1951, she took a secretary job in the security department of F.H. McGraw, the construction company that built the plant. As secretary, on July 7, 1952, she took a job with Union Carbide who had the contract to operate the plant.
She worked in the finance and budget department where she assisted in preparing the budget submitted to Congress to obtain the funds necessary to operate the plant. Marie handled top secret, confidential, and restricted matters in preparing the budget submitted to Congress, as well as reports in the finance and budget department submitted each month.
Marie was a member of the First Baptist Church in Calvert City and a former member of the First Baptist Church in Paducah.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey M. Johnson; daughter, Marietta Grissom; parents, Jack and Julia Cauhorn; sister, Thelma Brust and her husband, Ray Brust.
She is survived by her grandson, Jon Lambert and wife, Tamara, of Henderson, Kentucky, granddaughter, Kimberly Steele and husband, Bobby, of Paducah; great-grandchildren, Travis Steele, Kenzie Steele, and Isaac Steele; two special nephews, Steve Brust and wife, Sherry, of Denver, Colorado, and Jim Pawlisch and wife, Kathy, of San Diego, California.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec 18 at Lindsey Funeral Home in Paducah with Bro. Sammy Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow at Green Lawn Memorial Gardens in Villa Ridge, Ill.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to Easterseals West Kentucky, 801 N. 29th St., Paducah, KY 42001 and/or Families on the Spectrum (FOTS), P.O. Box 3202, Paducah, KY 42002.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.