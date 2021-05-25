Eugenia Faye Mitchell, 67, of Paducah passed away on Friday May 21, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Mrs. Mitchell was retired from Baptist Health as a registered nurse after 42 years of service and was a member of Bellview Baptist Church. She loved visiting the beach and caring for others. Her favorite part of life was being a nana.
Surviving are her husband of 49 years, Richard Mitchell of Paducah; one daughter, Wendy (Jeff) Boyken of Paducah; two sisters, Tina (David) Clark and Theresa Lee, both of Paducah; three grandchildren, Julie Boyken of Murray, Kaitlyn Craig of Highland Heights, and Kimberly Craig of Paducah; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Dorothy Hurst.
Funeral services will be at noon Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Bellview Baptist Church with the Rev. Larry Davidson officiating. Entombment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Friends may visit the family from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday evening at Bellview Baptist Church and from 11 a.m. to service hour on Wednesday at the church.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.