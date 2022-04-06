Eugene Waggoner, 99, of Murray, passed away on April 4, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Eugene was born on July 9, 1922, near Crutchfield, to the late Shelby Waggener and Inez Atkins Waggener. An error on his birth certificate resulted in a misspelling of his last name, and all his life this has caused some confusion with family records and the like.
Eugene was a graduate of Murray State University with post graduate work at the University of Kentucky. World War II disrupted Eugene’s studies when he decided to enlist in the US Navy. His officer training was completed after graduating first from the Navy V-12 Officer Training School at Berea College and then the Navy Midshipmen’s School at Columbia University, New York City.
Eugene served his country in both the European and Pacific Theaters in the Navy amphibious forces. He was Navigator of LST 540, participating in the D-Day landings at Normandy and later in the assault of Okinawa. At the end of the war, he participated in the logistical support of the occupation of Japan.
Eugene’s involvement with the US Navy did not end with the war. His post-war Naval Reserve assignments included serving as Commanding Officer, Naval Electronics Division in Paducah, Kentucky, Fifth Naval District Manpower Representative, and Public Information Officer for the United States Naval Academy. He retired with the rank of Lieutenant Commander and was a member of The Retired Officers Association.
Eugene’s civilian career began as teacher of Vocational Agriculture in Fulton County, Kentucky. He left that position in 1952 to begin his career as licensed Professional Engineer at the Union Carbide Gaseous Diffusion Plant in Paducah, later known as Lockheed Martin. At the time of his retirement in 1982, Eugene was the quality assurance manager for the plant.
Eugene’s Christian faith was of upmost importance to him. He served multiple terms as deacon, elder, and adult Sunday School teacher in the churches he attended. Most recently, he served as Sunday School teacher at Hickory Woods Assisted Living, Murray, where he had been a resident since 2009.
Survivors include two children, Paula Waggoner West (Dr. Milton) of Paducah and Mark Waggoner (Renee) of Symsonia; three grandchildren, Benjamin West (Cherith) of Kenedale, Texas, John West (Anna) of Pine Mountain, Georgia, and Lindsey Waggoner of Murray; stepson Ron Lanier (Christine) of Bulverde, Texas, and three step-grandchildren. Several great-grandchildren survive.
In addition to his parents, Eugene was preceded in death by his first wife, Joyce B. Waggoner, the mother of his two children; his second wife, Robbie Lanier Waggoner; and his sister, Dr. Pauline Waggener.
Visitation will be held at Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022. A funeral service will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022, in the chapel of the Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home, 713 South 4th Street, Murray. Rev. Stan Walden will officiate. A graveside service with military honors will follow the service at Union Church Cemetery, Fulton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ALS Association at als.org, or to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar Street, Murray, Kentucky 42071.
Please share your messages of condolence with the family by signing his virtual guestbook at www.blalockcolemanfuneralhome.com.
