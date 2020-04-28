JOPPA, Ill. — Eugene V. “Genie” Fletcher, age 91 of Joppa, Illinois passed away at 4:30 am on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at his residence with his family by his side.
Due to current health and safety directives, the services for Eugene will be private. Burial will be in Hillerman Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Mike Hardison officiating.
Eugene was born on April 18, 1929, in Whittington, Illinois the son of Herbert Silas and Nellie (Hyden) Fletcher. He retired from Electric Energy Inc, where he worked as a Senior Equipment Operator with 37 years of service, was a member of Community Christian Church, was a veteran of the United States Army serving during the Korean War, and loved to travel. He was a true Christian man, loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, who loved kids and never met a stranger.
Eugene is survived by his daughter, Deidra Jacobs and husband John; son, Stephen Fletcher and wife Merlina; grandchildren, Erica Gene Rosas and husband Ed, Mickey Jacobs and wife Chelsea, Jackie Jacobs, Summer LeClaire and husband Johann, Matt Armstrong and wife Brittany, Jared Armstrong and wife Leslie, Blair Armstrong and wife Candace; great-grandchildren, Izabella LeClaire, Elliana LeClaire, Carson Jacobs, Hudson Jacobs, Jacob Barnett, Jesse Barnett, Wilke Armstrong, Blakely Armstrong, Kaylyn Armstrong, Jed Armstrong, Walker Armstrong, Marlee Armstrong; sister, Betty Williams; many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank his wonderful caregivers, Chasity Schultz, Teresa Blasdel, and Mercy Hospice.
Eugene was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 63 years, Sara “Sue” Fletcher; great grandson, Jase Wayne Armstrong; sister, Blondie Beggs and husband Blackie; brothers, Harry Fletcher and wife Martha, Glenn Fletcher and wife Ruby, Donald Fletcher and wife Rose.
Memorials may be made in Eugene’s name to Community Christian Church Building Fund, 1150 Country Club Road, Metropolis, Illinois 62960 or The Salvation Army, 3100 Irvin Cobb Drive, Paducah, KY 42003.
Honorary pallbearers will be Mickey Jacobs, Bubby Lowery, Micah Lowery, Jim King, and Ed Rosas.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Miller-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.aikinsfarm
See Ya Mayor of Tucker Lane, until we meet again.
