Eugene O’Daniel, 90, of Paducah, died 8:19 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital. He was a long time member of Temple Baptist Church.

He was the retired owner and operator of “One Upon a Time Day Care.” Gene was a veteran of the U.S. Army where he served as a military policeman during the Korean War. He worked in Chicago after his return from Korea as a truck driver and trainer for Burny Brothers Bakery. He returned to Paducah in 1981.

