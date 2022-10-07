Eugene O’Daniel, 90, of Paducah, died 8:19 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital. He was a long time member of Temple Baptist Church.
He was the retired owner and operator of “One Upon a Time Day Care.” Gene was a veteran of the U.S. Army where he served as a military policeman during the Korean War. He worked in Chicago after his return from Korea as a truck driver and trainer for Burny Brothers Bakery. He returned to Paducah in 1981.
Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Joyce Hammond O’Daniel; one daughter, Janice O’Daniel Ransom, Chicago, Illinois; two sons, Michael O’Daniel, Paducah and Tom O’Daniel, Cadiz; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one sister, Barbara Roof of Paducah; one brother, Lawrence O’Daniel of Locust Grove, Virginia; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by one sister and five brothers. His parents were Henry and Fannie Champion O’Daniel; one sister, Virginia Roberts; five brothers, Larry O’Daniel, Vernon O’Daniel, J.W. O’Daniel, Orville O’Daniel and Robert O’Daniel.
Services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Brian Hodge officiating. Burial will follow at Maplelawn Park Cemetery with military honors.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to Temple Baptist Church 755 Berger Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
Arrangements made Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
