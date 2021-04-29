ALMO — Eugene Mohler, 65, of Almo, died at 8:01 a.m. Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield.
He is survived by his mother, Fannie Wyatt Mohler; his wife, Tena Brandon Mohler; three sons, Joshua Eugene Mohler, Jeffrey Lee Mohler and Joseph David Mohler; and two grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bobby Lee Mohler; a sister; and a brother.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, April 30, 2021, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with the Rev. Mark Mohler officiating. Burial will follow in Brewers Cemetery. Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021, at the funeral home.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
