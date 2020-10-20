Eugene “Gene” Thomas Murt, 76, of Paducah, Kentucky passed away at 11:20 a.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital. Mr. Murt was a former Kentucky State Plumbing Inspector and a High School Basketball Referee. Gene was a member of the Plumbers & Steamfitters Local Union 184 and East Baptist Church. He was proud of being able in seeing all fifty states and many countries but Gene was the proudest when saying “I am a Christian”. He was a 1961 graduate of Reidland High School.
Gene is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mozell Barefield Murt; son, Mike Murt and wife, Ginger of Paducah; granddaughter, Savannah Noel Murt of Paducah; five nephews, Phil Murt, Keith Murt, Ricky Murt, and Tony Murt all of Paducah, and Brian Hunt of Oklahoma; niece, Shelly Murt Turner of Naples, Florida. As you know he claimed many cousins.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, Johnny Murt, Paul Murt and Carl Murt. His parents were John P. Murt and Mildred Wallace Murt.
Private graveside services will be held at Rosebower Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Kenneth Puckett and Rev. Tommy Williams officiating. Pallbearers will be childhood friends, Ellery Paxton and Edwin Paxton, golfing buddies, James Evans, Steve Batusic, Dennis Jones and Randy Fonville and best friends, Russell Tubbs and Mike Thweatt.
Public memorial service with visitation will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to, East Baptist Church, 2905 Old Husbands Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.