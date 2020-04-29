BENTON — Eugene “Gene” Gregory, 89, of Benton, died on Friday, April 24, 2020, at Marshall Co. Hospital in Benton.
Born Tuesday, April 21, 1931 in Marshall County. He was the son of the late Retis Gregory, the late Venia I. (Vasseur) Gregory and the late Ruthie Gregory.
He was carpenter for Local Union #357 and a member of New Zion Baptist Church.
He is survived by his daughters, Mayda Ragsdale and husband Don of Murray and Martia York of Benton; grandchildren, Adam Ragsdale, Whitney Ragsdale, Jacob York and wife Galen; and great grandchildren, Carson, Cody and Camden.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Peggy (Jackson) Gregory; his parents; and brother, Thomas R. Gregory.
In compliance with the Commonwealth of Kentucky and the CDC’s health and public safety directives, the funeral services for Mr. Gene Gregory will be private with burial in the Brooks Chapel Cemetery. There will be no public streaming of Mr. Gregory’s service.
During this most difficult time, especially when services must be private, you may show your love and support by sharing a memory or a thought at www.collierfuneralhome.com.
