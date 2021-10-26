Eugene F. Hughes, 81, of Paducah, died at Baptist Health Paducah, Oct. 20, 2021. He was born in Calloway County, to James B. and Lolabelle Hughes on March 26, 1940. Eugene worked in operations at TVA and retired after 30 years. He and his wife Sarah, of 59 years, were known as car and street rod enthusiasts. Eugene was a very talented car builder and served as president of River Tin Street Rods for 22 years. Eugene and Sarah traveled many miles to car shows. Eugene was a 1959 graduate of Lone Oak High School where he was elected “Mr. Witty” by his classmates. After conversing with anybody, Eugene was known to have the last comment which might contain some wit.
Mr. Hughes is survived by his wife, Sarah, and one son Martin E. Hughes (Leslie); four grandchildren, Chip Myers (Erin), Luke Myers, Anna Hughes Paschall (Ross) and Max Hughes; his sister, Janette Magee; brothers, Richard L. Hughes (Debbie), Stephen R. Hughes (Rita); sister-in-law, Geraldine Montgomery; brother-in-law, Bill Biggs (Susie); and 22 nieces and nephews. Mr. Hughes was preceded in death by his parents James and Lolabelle Hughes, his brother, James Rob Hughes, and his beloved daughter, Elizabeth (Beth) Renee Myers.
Mr. Hughes served as a deacon at Immanuel Baptist Church and is presently a member at Lone Oak First Baptist Church.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at Milner and Orr Funeral Home Paducah with Rev. Steve Spraggs officiating. Visitation will be on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, from 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Expression of sympathy may be made to Lone Oak First Baptist Church Building Fund, 3601 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42001.
