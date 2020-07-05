BENTON — Francis Eugene “Gene” Dunn, 85, of Benton, Kentucky, died on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
Born June 12, 1935, in Marshall County, he was the son of the late Woodrow Dunn and the late Hazel (Ruggles) Dunn. He was a retired pipefitter welder with Westlake Chemical in Calvert City. He was a member of Walnut Grove Church of Christ.
Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Betty (Darnall) Dunn of Benton; son Michael Edwards of Benton; daughters Sheila Brandon of Murray, Patty Palmer of Benton and Karen Cooper of Lexington; sisters Romona Walker and Rene’ Sloan, both of Calvert City; 11 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son Daryl Dunn, brother Joe Dunn and sister Geraldine Lumley.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, in the chapel of the Collier Funeral Home of Benton. Kevin Williams will officiate. Interment will follow the service at the Walnut Grove Cemetery in Benton. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020, at Collier Funeral Home at 211 West Fifth in Benton.
