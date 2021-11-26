METROPOLIS, Ill. — Ettamarie (Meyer) Holland, 98, of Metropolis, passed away on Nov. 24, 2021, at Metropolis Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home with Rev. Ryan Adams officiating. Burial will follow in the Masonic Cemetery in Metropolis.
Ettamarie was a member of First Church of God in Metropolis where she played the organ for more than 50 years.
Ettamarie is survived by her daughter, Ramona Barnett and her son, Victor Holland (Karen); grandchildren, Raymond Barnett (Leslie), Elizabeth Taylor (Brad), Richard “Alex” Holland, Anna Wynne (Ryan); and special granddaughter, Emilee Steinbeck; great grandchildren, Grace, Gavin, and Olivia.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Victor Holland Sr.; and her parents, Herman and Ruby (Giffin) Meyer.
Visitation will be from 9 — 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made in Ettamarie’s name to St. Joseph’s Indian School, P.O. Box 326, Chamberlain, SD 57326.
Pallbearers will be Raymond Barnett, Brad Taylor, Richard Holland, Ryan Wynne, Gavin Taylor, and Keith Cummins.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.aikins
