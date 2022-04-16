Etta Velma Brown Edmonds passed away at home April 14, 2022. Velma had a wonderful and active life during the past 90 years. She graduated from Livingston County High School in 1950 and attended nursing school in Pennsylvania. She began her nursing career at Mayview State Hospital in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania. She also worked at Western Baptist Hospital and with Dr. W.H. England at Grand Rivers Clinic. She later worked as a carrier and teller for Bank of Livingston County.
Velma was very involved in community activities and volunteered for several organizations. She was a member of Gospel Assembly Church in Paducah since 1955.
She is survived by her three children, Marty (Pam) Edmonds of Grand Rivers, Tim (Cindy) Edmonds of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Myra (George) Clark of Paducah; two grandchildren, Rebekah Clark (Caleb) of Murray, Jake Clark of Louisville; one sister, Jennette Davis of Paducah.
She was preceded in death by her parents Willie & Ocie (Matthews) Brown Brantley, stepfather Alvis Brantley; her husband Tom F. Edmonds and sisters Lovertia Stegall, Angeline Reid, Wausecka Fitzgerald, Peggy Grimes & brother Hollis Brantley and wife Iris.
Funeral services will be at noon Monday, April 18, 2022, at Keeling & Goodman Funeral Home with Mike Hunt officiating. Burial will follow the service at Leeper Cemetery in Tiline.
Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. — noon until the funeral hour.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to American Diabetes Association, PO Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 or www.diabetes.org.
