BROOKPORT, Ill. — Ethel Pauline Henley, 76, of Brookport died at 5:08 a.m. Monday, June 21, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah, Kentucky.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Brookport Church of God, located at the intersection of Fourth and George streets in Brookport, with the Revs. Ken Holt and Charles Tate officiating. Interment will follow at Mount Sterling Cemetery.
Friends may call 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Pyle Funeral Home in Johnston City is entrusted with the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Brookport Church of God.
For additional information or to sign the book of memories, visit www.pylefuneralhome.com.
