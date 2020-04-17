JOPPA, Ill. — Ethel Harville, 84, of Joppa, Illinois passed away at 2:19 a.m. on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at the Metropolis Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
In compliance with health and safety directives, the services for Ethel will be private. Burial will be in Hillerman Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. David Wright officiating.
Ethel was a member of Joppa Missionary Baptist Church.
Ethel is survived by her children, Margaret “Sissy” Kommer, Melanie Barnett and husband Jerry, Melvin Harville Jr. and wife Teresa, and Myron Harville; grandchildren, Jennifer Burnett, Tracee Childers and husband Clay, Joey Barnett and wife Maggie, Casey Crowell and husband Patrick, Paige Harville; great grandchildren, Chaney and Andy Sutton, Austin and Brandon Barnett, Januari Burnett, Brooks Crowell; siblings, Margaret Black and husband Tom, Peggy Vaughn, Irene “Dago” Freeman, Debbie Saylor and husband James, Jim King and wife Pearl, Pete Story and wife Barbara, Frank Story, Norris Story, Jerry Story and wife Deloris; several nieces and nephews.
Ethel was preceded in death by her parents, Earnest King and Louise (Deahl) Story; husband, Melvin L. Harville; grandson, Damon Lynn Harville; son-in-law, Leroy Kommer; siblings, Bob King, Dorothy Lewis, Lula Bell Becker, Moss Story, Harley “Bub” Story, John D. Story, Carroll “Popeye” Story.
Memorials may be made in Ethel’s name to Joppa Missionary Baptist Church, PO Box 276, Joppa, IL 62953.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Barnett, Joey Barnett, Patrick Crowell, Patrick Mescher
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
