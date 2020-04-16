MURRAY — Estil Jesse James, 70, of Murray, died on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
Mr. James is survived by four daughters, Melissa DeBoard Howell of Grethel, Paula Michelle Crislip of Van Lear, and Tabatha James and Delores James Glasbergen, both of Pikeville; a son, Rodney James of Pikeville; a sister, Wilma Woods of Murray; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilson and Emma (Thacker) James; two infant children, Estil and Dreama James; and three brothers.
There will be no public service or visitation due to the current pandemic.
A private graveside service will be held at Murray City Cemetery.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
