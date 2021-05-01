Esther Steel Shoulta, 80, of Paducah, passed away on Friday, April 30, 2021, at Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
Esther was born in Alto Pass, Illinois on December 9, 1940, to Charles Edison Steel and Maxine Elkins Steel. She was a member of St. Frances De Sales Catholic Church and McCracken County Homemakers. Esther enjoyed reading, sewing, crocheting, and traveling. She was the biggest and most loyal fan to all her grandkids during their sporting events and activities.
Esther is survived by three daughters, Tonya Wetherington and husband, Keith of Metropolis, Illinois, Laura Haas and husband, Terry of Paducah, Jennifer Martindale and husband, Michael of Jackson, Tennessee; a son, Chris Shoulta and wife Ramona of Mayfield; 10 grandchildren, Meaghan Lampert (Ross), Aaron Haas (Alex), Caitlin Rust, Brad Haas, Austin Wetherington, Neely Shoulta, Laney Shoulta, and Marley Shoulta, Kristen Brugger (Jeff) and Blake Wetherington; 10 great-grandchildren, Braydan Lampert, Millie Lampert, Quentin Lampert, Riley Haas, and Shepard Haas, Emma Brugger, Gavin Brugger, Reed Brugger, Carter Brugger, and Knox Wetherington; one brother, Frank Steel of St. Louis, Missouri; niece, Katherine Maxine Bee (Lee) of St. Louis, Missouri; nephew, Jeremy Steel (Alicia) of Calvert City, in addition to several special nieces and nephews from the Shoulta Family.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Michael James Shoulta; infant daughter, Sandi Beth Shoulta, and her parents.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 3, 2021, at St. Frances De Sales with Bruce McCarty officiating. Burial will follow the service at St. Johns Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah from 5:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. with prayers at 6:30 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to, St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 116 South 6th St. Paducah, KY 42001; Catholic Charities, 2911 South 4th St. Louisville, KY 40208; St. Mary School Systems, 1243 Elmdale Rd. Paducah, KY 42003
