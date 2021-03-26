Estes Hardesty Taylor, 103, of Paducah, passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021, at Oakview Nursing & Rehab in Calvert City, of natural causes.
She was born July 8, 1917, in Crittenden County, the daughter of the late Luther and Minnie Harden Hardesty.
She was a social worker and she loved gardening and taking karate which, she started doing in her 80s.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Francis H. Taylor.
She is survived by a daughter, Leeta Taylor of New York, New York; and a sister, France Putnel of Fort Myers, Florida.
A graveside service will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, at the White’s Chapel Church Cemetery in Irma with Gary Hardesty officiating.
