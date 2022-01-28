Essie Avylene Hamilton, 93, of Paducah passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
Essie was born on May 16, 1928, to the late Lester and Mable Newman Gardner. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Essie spent 25 years as a postal clerk with the Gilbertsville Post Office. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Gilbertsville before moving to Paducah in the late 90s. She was known by many as being a bingo queen and her family will always remember her love for clothes.
She is survived by two daughter, Janice K Hunt (Raymond), of Dalzell, S.C., and Ruth Ann Collins (Gary), of Nashville, Tennessee; one son, Dale Hamilton (Stephanie), of South Fulton, Tennessee; one sister, Ruth Mathis, of Melber; seven grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Essie was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Durward Hamilton; and two brothers, Luther Gardner and Coy Gardner.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at Milner and Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Julie McClure officiating. Burial will follow in the Lowes Cemetery in Lowes.
Visitation will be from 12-2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at Milner and Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy can be made in Essie’s honor to Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center, 1530 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
