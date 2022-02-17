METROPOLIS, Ill. — Ervin “Speedy” Quint, 83, of Metropolis, went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at Southgate Health Care Center.
Ervin Lawrence Otto Quint was born on Aug. 16, 1938, to Willie and Dora (Hasfeld) Quint in Massac County where he remained a resident throughout his life. He was a farmer, worked at Good Luck Glove Factory, then went to work for the Massac County Highway Department until retirement in 2003.
He was a life-long member of St. John Lutheran Church where he mowed the cemetery for many years after he took over for his father. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and later in life joined the church bowling league and won several trophies, which he enjoyed admiring. Ervin was able to travel the U.S. with his dear friends Liz and the late Truman Logeman on several bus tours, stretching from Alaska to New York.
Ervin is survived by his sister, Florence Obermark and husband, Dale; brother, Gussie Quint; nieces, Becky Bowman (Kent), Vicky Quint, and Kim Sturgill (Cleason); great-nieces and -nephews, Josh Bowman (Jessica), Jennifer Coble (Josh), Colton McNichols (Linn), Nathan McNichols, and Sidney McNichols; great-great-nieces and -nephews, Emma and Wyatt Bowman, Addison Coble and Jackson McNichols.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law, Evelyn (Kickasola) Quint.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at St. John Lutheran Church with Pastor Tom Emmerson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held beginning at 12 p.m. on Sunday at the church.
Memorials may be left in Ervin’s name to St. John Lutheran Church, 5187 Old Marion Road, Metropolis, IL, 62960. Condolences may be left online at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
Pallbearers will be Josh Bowman, Kent Bowman, Raymond Wedeking, Gary Verbarg, Danny McWaters, David Eckenberg and Brad Meinders.
Honorary pallbearers will be Rocky Yates, Colton McNichols, Nathan McNichols, Cleason Sturgill and Josh Coble.
Arrangements are entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.