Ervin J. Riley, 76, of Paducah, died Sunday, March 12, 2023, at his home. Mr. Riley was of the Baptist faith and a member of Heartland Baptist Church in Paducah. He loved animals and enjoyed porch sitting and spending time with his family. Ervin was born the son of the late Ervin Lawson and Ola Mae Riley.
He is survived by his wife, Adele Riley of Paducah; one son, Tommy Riley (Jeanne) of Stafford, Virginia; two daughters, Andi Carlin (Greg) of Sturgis, Michigan, and Denise Smith (Matt) of Brooklyn, Mississippi; one brother, Ray Lynn Riley (Cheri) of Paducah; one sister, Marilyn Hines (Dickie); seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
