Ernie Enoch, 68, of Lone Oak, formerly of Mayfield, died on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at his home.
He was a member of Free Spirit Biker Church in Paducah, a former employee of General Tire and former owner of Ernie’s Down Under in Paducah.
Mr. Enoch is survived by his sister, Gwen (Bobby) Canter; three great-nieces, Clare Canter, Lillie Canter and Mollie Canter; and one great-nephew, Dane Canter.
He was preceded in death by one nephew, Brad Allen Canter; and his parents, Robert Edward Enoch and Dixie Nell Potts Enoch.
A memorial service for Mr. Ernie Enoch will be held 2 p.m on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield. Dennis Lawrence will officiate.
Visitation will be noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Free Spirit Biker Church, 2380 John Puryear Drive, Paducah, KY 42003.
