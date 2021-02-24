Ernest “Pappy” Nicholes, 74, of West Paducah passed away Sunday Feb. 21, 2021, at his home.
He was of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Peggy Sue Nicholes; three daughters, Trina (Tim) Smith, Robbie (Stephen) Tarry and Bobbie (David) Griffin; one sister, Nita Brown; two uncles, Ronnie (Sue) Bradley and William Aaron Bradley; nine grandchildren; Ashley (Colt) Harris, Lacey Canter, Mandy (Travis) Heal, Lindsey (Joseph) Moore, Kaitlyn (Evan) Perkins, Karah (Dakota) Walters, Peyton (Stephen) Swinford, Dalton Smith, Alec Tarry; and his furry companion, Daisy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mary Jane Nicholes, and one brother, Ricky Nicholes.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home with funeral services to follow with Rev. Glen Crowe officiating.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
