Ernest James Perdue Jr., 82, of Paducah passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 4:35 p.m. at Baptist Health of Paducah.
He was born on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 1940, to the late Ernest James Perdue Sr. and Margaret Melber Perdue. Ernest was a 1958 graduate of Lone Oak High School and attended Paducah Junior College.
Ernest spent 13 years at Rental Uniform Service as general manager, was a vendor tech at Rite Way Vendors (Burch Foods) for 15 years and a sales representative for Lance Foods for 18 years until his retirement.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Virginia (Wilson) Perdue; one son, Kevin Perdue; and one daughter, Laurie Perdue, all of Paducah.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Gladys Perdue Evanson.
Services will be held Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with the Rev. Bud Russell officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 27, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
Arrangements made by Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
