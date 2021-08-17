BENTON — Ernest C. Epps, 93, of Benton, died on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Knoxville, Tennessee. He retired from TVA after an almost 40-year career as a steamfitter and foreman. After the death of his beloved wife, Louise D. Epps, in 2015, Ernest enjoyed his remaining years living with his son, Ernie, and family in Seal Beach, California. Mr. Epps was a member of First Baptist Church, Benton. His parting words were “I don’t think a man could have had a better life.”
Born on Aug. 23, 1927, near Wrigley, Tennessee, he was
the son of the late Herman H. Epps and the late Adelle (Cochran) Epps. He is survived by his two sons, Ernie Epps of Seal Beach, California, and Jerry Epps of Knoxville, Tennessee; as well as three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his three brothers and three sisters.
A graveside service for family will occur at Briensburg Cemetery, Benton. Memorial contributions may be given to the Briensburg Cemetery Fund c/o Sue Allen, 109 E 20th Street, Benton, KY 42025. Online condolences may be made at www.rosefuneraltn.com.
