LOUISVILLE — Erma Lee Wyatt (Phillips) Varble, 89, died on Friday, September 18, 2020, at Jefferson Manor, Louisville, Kentucky.
She was born in Paducah, the daughter of the late Alton Wyatt and the late Lela Wyatt on November 12, 1930. She was a graduate of Reidland High School, shortly after which she married Richard N. Phillips on May 29, 1948. Erma Lee was primarily a wife, mother of two children, Johnny and Patty, and homemaker during the earlier years of her family life, as well as an active member of Reidland United Methodist Church in Paducah.
In later years, she and her husband relocated to Louisville where they resided during most of their years prior to his death in 2002. After moving to Louisville, she continued her service as an active member of Christ Church United Methodist, where she was a cherished member of the Adventurers Sunday School Class.
She is survived by her second husband, David Varble, who resides at Westminster Village in Clarksville, Indiana; one grandson, Robert (Bobby) M. Peelle, II of Columbus, Ohio; three cousins, Carol Wyatt Sloan, Arlen Coleman Wyatt (wife Myra) and Janet Lyles (Egner) Mathis, all of Paducah; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Richard N. Phillips; one daughter, Patricia Noe; and one son, John Phillips.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Bob Martin officiating. There will be no visitation prior to the service. Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to Christ United Methodist Church, 4614 Brownsboro Rd., Louisville, KY 40203; Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601; or Reidland United Methodist Church, 5515 Reidland Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.