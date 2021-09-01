Erma Lee McLeod, 77, of Paducah, passed away at 3:38 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Ms. McLeod was a homemaker, a member of Southland Baptist Temple since 1959 and a Sunday school teacher.
She is survived by two sons, Donald McLeod and wife Twyla of Paducah, Tim McLeod and wife April of Paducah; two sisters, Joyce Nichols of Paducah, Sharon Woodford of Paducah; four grandchildren, Ashley Williams, Haley Williams, Gabrielle McLeod, Isabella McLeod; three great-grandchildren, Jackson, John, Grayson; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald K. McLeod; parents, Troy Heflin and Minnie (Lambert) Heflin; four sisters, Sue Taylor, Kay Myers, Nellie Henderson, Janie Heflin.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Maplelawn Park Cemetery in Paducah with Bobby Lindsey, Jeremy Cain and Todd Savage officiating.
There will be no visitation.
You may also leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
