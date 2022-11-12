LANSING, Mich. — Erma Jean (Townsley) Ferguson was born on Nov. 20, 1940, in Paducah, Kentucky, to Elma & Eugene Townsley. Erma peacefully passed away at her Lansing, Michigan, home on Nov. 7, 2022.
Erma Jean is survived by her husband, Joel Ferguson; her five children, Barry, Dori, Jennifer (Christopher), David Sr. (Danielle), and Stacia; four grandchildren, Conrad, Kobe, DJ, and Terryn; sister-in-law, Barbara Neil; two nieces, Yolanda (Shawn) Sereniti and her children, Symone, & Shawn; niece, Tiffany (Darryl) Jalen; and nephews, Quinn Ferguson & Jay (Shari) Townsley and their children, Jay Jr. and Jaleah.
Erma Jean was preceded in death by one brother, J.O. Townsley, and sister, Sherry (Leslie).
The family wishes to extend a note of deeply appreciated gratitude to Erma’s caregivers, Sheena Rolon, Barbara Webb, and Angelica Yarbrough, for their love, care and dedication.
Throughout the years, Erma devoted many hours volunteering at the Seventh-day Adventist community service center for people and families in need of clothing, food, and dignity. She also loved to sing in the church choir and enjoyed practicing every Friday night before attending church on Saturday while listening to gospel music from Aretha Franklin, one of her favorites.
Erma was an avid gardener and knew the name of every plant and shrub. Her friends would say she had the biggest green thumb in Lansing. Truth be told, Erma had the most beautiful and tranquil yard on the block. Every plant, bush and shrub were planted with love.
Most importantly, Erma was a loving mother and an incredible cook. Erma made sure her children had a warm breakfast before school and a full belly before bed, and kisses on our boo-boos when we fell.
Erma’s influence will live on through her family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at the Lansing Seventh Day Adventist Church, 5400 W. St. Joseph Hwy., Lansing. Interment will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Lansing. The family will receive friends at the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel on from 4 — 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 16, 2022.
Those who wish may make memorial contributions, in loving memory of Erma Jean, to the Lansing Seventh Day Adventist Church Community Center.
