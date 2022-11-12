LANSING, Mich. — Erma Jean (Townsley) Ferguson was born on Nov. 20, 1940, in Paducah, Kentucky, to Elma & Eugene Townsley. Erma peacefully passed away at her Lansing, Michigan, home on Nov. 7, 2022.

Erma Jean is survived by her husband, Joel Ferguson; her five children, Barry, Dori, Jennifer (Christopher), David Sr. (Danielle), and Stacia; four grandchildren, Conrad, Kobe, DJ, and Terryn; sister-in-law, Barbara Neil; two nieces, Yolanda (Shawn) Sereniti and her children, Symone, & Shawn; niece, Tiffany (Darryl) Jalen; and nephews, Quinn Ferguson & Jay (Shari) Townsley and their children, Jay Jr. and Jaleah.

