PURYEAR, Tenn. — Eric Miller, 53, of Puryear, and Paducah, died Friday, May 20, 2022, at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville.
He was of the Methodist faith. He was an employee of Lowe’s.
Survivors include one daughter, Valarie Paige Butler; McKenzie, Tennessee; mother, Esther Mae Ickes Miller; father and step-mother, Ron and Sandra Edwards Miller, Paducah; one step-daughter, Ashley Luther, Tennessee; two sisters, Ronda Miller Koch, Marion, Illinois, and Pam Stevens, Mayfield; and three grandchildren.
No services are planned at his time, private family memorial services at a later date.
Arrangements made by Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah.
