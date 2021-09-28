Eric Michael Ringstaff, 61, of Paducah, passed away at 11:55 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Eric was born in Paducah on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 1960, to Leslie and Barbara Ringstaff. He was a 1979 graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School and a member of the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers Local 40. He was an avid collector who enjoyed collecting crystal figurines, guitars, Star Wars memorabilia, antiques, gas pumps, and classic cars.
Mr. Ringstaff is survived by his daughter, Erica Ringstaff of Metropolis, Illinois; his son, Eric Lee Ringstaff of Paducah; his mother, Barbara Jean Woodford Ford of Paducah; his sisters, Kathy Jordan of Jacksonville, Florida, Jill Lawler, Julie Johnson (Eddie) and Sherry Crittendon all of Paducah; his brothers, Leslie Ringstaff Jr. of Paducah, Mark Ringstaff (Roberta) of Kevil, Eron Ringstaff and Jason Ringstaff both of Paducah, Joshua Ringstaff (Destiny) of West Paducah, Adam Ford of Paducah; his grandchildren, Jayden Schroader, Raylan Webb, and Kyler Ringstaff.
Mr. Ringstaff was preceded in death by his father, Leslie Jewel Ringstaff; his stepfather, Wesley Ford.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Tommy Tucker officiating. Burial will follow at Liberty Baptist Cemetery in Graves County.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Juvenile Diabetes Research, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004.
You may share a Hug from Home, leave a message, or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
