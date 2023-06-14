MARION — Eric L. Elder Jr. passed away at the age of 22 in Marion, on June 11, 2023. Eric had a larger than life personality that left you either laughing with him or laughing at him, but regardless his laughter was addictive. He was a talented artist and writer that poured his heart into all of his creative works. He loved BIG with his heart on his sleeve and was adored by all of his family and friends.
Eric is survived by his daughter, Matilda; his parents, Eric L. Elder Sr. and Brittany, Kristy Helmick and David; three sisters, Brianna, Alexis, and Jaidynn Elder; one nephew, Brantley Martin; his grandparents, Butch and Lorna Parker, Butch Armour, Vickie Hodges; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
