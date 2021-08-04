METROPOLIS, Ill. — Eric Scott Kimmins, 46, of Metropolis, died on Monday, July 19, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Kimmins was a member of Oak Grove Presbyterian Church and was formerly employed at Electric Energy Inc. and Little Tractor.
He is survived by two sons, Princeton Kimmins of Metropolis and Traelin Kimmins of Paducah, Kentucky; a daughter, Aaliyah Kimmins of Metropolis; his parents, Charles L. Kimmins of Joppa and Fay Taylor Kimmins of Paducah, Kentucky; a grandson, Kingston Kimmins of Metropolis; two sisters, Vanessa Jones of Paducah and Sharlisa Abuwi of Lorton, Virginia; and a brother, Charles “Chuck” Kimmins of Fairview, Tennessee.
Memorial services were held Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Joppa Missionary Baptist Church.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
