Eric Todd Jones, 52, of Paducah, died on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at his home.
He was a member of Southland Baptist Temple.
Survivors include a brother, Mark “Pokey” Jones of Paducah; two nephews, Eric David Jones of Arizona and James Jones of Paducah; two great-nephews; and one great-niece.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Don Jones and Julia Ann Nance Jones.
Graveside services will be at noon today, June 6, 2020, at Riley Cemetery in Marshall County with Kyle Kelly officiating.
Friends may call from 10 to 11:30 a.m. today at Keeling and Goodman Funeral Home in Paducah.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Riley Cemetery Fund.
Keeling and Goodman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
