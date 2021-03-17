LEXINGTON — Dr. Eric Arnold Burnett, 67, of Lexington, formerly of Mayfield, died on Thursday, March 11, 2021.
He is survived by his wife, Jane Burnett.
Services will be at noon EDT Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the Gospel Collective Church, 2601 Clays Mill Road, Lexington, with burial following at Blue Grass Memorial Gardens.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. EDT Saturday until the funeral hour at the church.
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home of Lexington in charge of arrangements.
