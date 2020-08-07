Eric Baxter Jagoe, 36, of Paducah, died on July 26, 2020, at his residence.
He was a graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School and
was the night gro-
cery manager at Kroger.
He is survived by his father, Stefan Jagoe of Hendersonville; his mother, Joan Humbles Bombardier of Paducah; one son, Eric Jagoe Jr. of Paducah; one brother, Marc Jagoe of Austin, Texas; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home with the Rev. Benessa
Sweatt officiating.
Friends may also
call from 10:30 a.m. until the memorial
hour Saturday at
the funeral home.
Pettus Rowland Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
