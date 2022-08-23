LEDBETTER — Eric Allen Osborne, 53, of Ledbetter, Kentucky, died Tuesday Aug. 16, 2022 in Calvert City.
Eric was born May 13, 1969, in Nashville, Tennessee, to the late Allen O. Osborne and Glenda C. Osborne.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
LEDBETTER — Eric Allen Osborne, 53, of Ledbetter, Kentucky, died Tuesday Aug. 16, 2022 in Calvert City.
Eric was born May 13, 1969, in Nashville, Tennessee, to the late Allen O. Osborne and Glenda C. Osborne.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by four children, Ashley Nicole Osborne of Cadiz, Haley Alynn Osborne of Princeton, Taylor Allen Osborne (Taran), Japan and Ryann Elizabeth Osborne of Ledbetter. Surviving grandchildren are Haiden Ball, Talan Wadlington, Julian Audas and Shylee HInchee. He is also survived by sisters, Cathy (John) Barnett of Benton, and Jo (Philip) Kinchington of Clearfield, Utah. Also surviving are nephew Matthew Wyttenbach, and nieces, Libby Taylor, Anna Taylor and Kayleigh Kinchington.
In addition to his father, Eric was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, John H. and Mary R. Osborne and maternal grandparents, Carlyn C. and Verna C. Childress.
Raised primarily in Crittenden County, Eric is a former graduate of Caldwell County High School in Princeton. He worked for West Kentucky Scale for more than 20 years and was currently employed at CCMA in Calvert City.
Eric had several passions in life, the first being his family, especially his children and grandchildren. His other greatest passion in life was being an avid and skilled sports fisherman. He enjoyed working with his hands and was very technically gifted. He was an automobile enthusiast and enjoyed driving and working on cars. He had a wry sense of humor and was a great conversationalist.
Eric’s passing leaves an empty spot in our hearts and minds that no one else can fill. He was greatly loved by his family and many friends and will be sorely missed.
Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at Morgan’s Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Morgan’s Funeral home with Rev. Jeremy Short officiating assisted by Jo Kinchington and Kenneth Davenport. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
You may light a candle or leave a message with the family at www.morgansfuneralhome.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.